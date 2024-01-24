New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) IT company Birlasoft on Wednesday reported Rs 161 crore consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended December 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 16.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Birlasoft grew by about 10 per cent to Rs 1,342.5 crore in the December 2023 quarter from Rs 1,221.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

"We have delivered a strong and well-rounded operating performance, with a 1.9 per cent sequential growth in revenue to USD 161.3 million in a seasonally soft quarter and an expansion in EBITDA margin even after absorbing the full impact of compensation hikes," Birlasoft, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Angan Guha said in a statement.

The headcount of the company slightly increased to 12,356 during the December 2023 quarter from 12,322 in the previous quarter, with the attrition rate falling to 12.6 per cent during the reported quarter.

"Our sharp focus on disciplined execution and operational efficiency position us well to successfully navigate through the current macroeconomic environment," Birlasoft chief financial officer Kamini Shah said.

