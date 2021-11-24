New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The BISAG-N, which developed the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, is conducting a capacity building exercise with senior government officials of different departments to integrate and synchronise data of their existing/planned projects on a single platform, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) has developed the plan on a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on a specific action plan of all the ministries/departments is being incorporated within a comprehensive database.

The system will be further developed as a Digital Master Planning tool with project management tools, dynamic dashboards, MIS reports generation etc.

This ongoing exercise has already been undertaken for ministries, including port, shipping, civil aviation, power, renewable energy, textile, and telecommunications.

"This exhaustive exercise shall mark an exchange of data between the respective departments and BISAG-N for updation of the National Master Plan.

“The exercise will assist the departments to gain a better know-how of the GIS tool and enable them to prioritise and plan the timeline of their projects in coordination with other infrastructural projects," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The infrastructure ministries are ensuring the updation of existing and proposed infrastructure in the National Master Plan Portal. Similarly, the economic ministries are updating the existing economic zones in the country, it added.

"This exercise will lead to the identification of a gap in infrastructure and the need for economic zones. Such gap analysis will be examined by the Network Planning Group," the ministry said.

All the economic ministries have also been advised to undertake the exercise for identification of infrastructural gaps to take up such projects in mission mode, it said, adding updation of data by all ministries is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has decided to organise six zonal conferences during the next two months for undertaking a similar exercise for all the states of the country.

