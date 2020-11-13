New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The stock of Indiabulls Real Estate on Friday zoomed nearly 16 per cent in early trade after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired the company's shares through an open market transaction.

Following the move, the stock jumped 15.68 per cent to Rs 63.80 on the BSE.

Also Read | Google Virtual Diwali 2020 Introduced With New AR Experiment, Here's How to Be a Part of This Online Deepavali From Home.

It gained 15.97 per cent to Rs 63.90 on the NSE.

Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of Rs 57.73 apiece, as per NSE's bulk deal data on Thursday.

Also Read | Facebook Messenger's Vanish Mode Feature Launched to Take On Snapchat, How to Use Vanish Mode on Messenger & Instagram.

This took the total deal value to Rs 28.86 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)