Diwali is the festival of lights and millions of people around the world come together for feasts, prayers & firework displays. Diwali is all about the experience of coming together but the Coronavirus changes how we celebrate it this year. Amid this global pandemic, Google Arts & Culture has created a virtual Diwali experience that everyone can be a part of no matter where they are in the world. Google Arts & Culture has partnered with over 20 cultural heritage organisations to launch AR Diwali 2020. Here's how to watch Diwali 2020 online from home. Google Maps Introduces 'Trips' Tab in Timeline on Android to Remind of Previous Vacations.

Users can watch Deepavali online from their homes by visiting the official Google Arts & Culture website > 'Celebrate Diwali in AR'. The AR Diwali experience can only be accessed on smartphones that support Web Augmented Reality.

Google Virtual Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: Google Arts & Culture)

Today is the start of #Diwali, the festival of lights. ✨ @GoogleArts created a new virtual experience so you can add sparkling light to your space with AR and join the global celebrations from home → https://t.co/4rbUr3pWGa pic.twitter.com/8Nfmex4QuH — Google (@Google) November 12, 2020

Users can decorate their space virtually with Diyas (lamps), detonate virtual Anaar (firecrackers) for some explosives, playful fun & watch how your space sparkles. Users can also watch a video conversation between Amish Tripathi, author & director of the Nehru Centre in London and Neil MacGregor, Art Historian, broadcaster on the significance of Diwali. Google has also organised its Google Arts & Culture page with decorations, traditions and food that is related to Diwali. Users can also find pictures of Diwali celebrations & festivities on it. There is a gallery of different Rangoli designs, lamp traditions & everything you need to know.

