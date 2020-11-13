Facebook, the social media giant officially introduced its Snapchat like 'Vanish Mode' feature on Messenger & Instagram. This feature is launched for more secret conversations & allows users to send emojis, GIFs, photos, stickers & voice messages that vanish once the recipient has read it. Facebook Dark Mode for iOS Devices Coming Soon.

Facebook Messenger Vanish Mode (Photo Credits; Facebook)

Unlike Snapchat, Messenger's Vanish mode is not a default setting. Users can enable it from within a chat by swiping up on their mobile screen. Vanish mode is an opt-in experience. Users can choose whether to enter a Vanish mode or not & it only works with people you are connected to.

How to use #vanishmode. What you need to know. pic.twitter.com/goEn2Zq8xD — Messenger (@messenger) November 12, 2020

Facebook's plan to launch vanish mode was announced last month as part of its overhaul of the Instagram messaging experience. Though the Vanish mode feature is end-to-end encrypted, it is not for those who are looking to secure an entire conversation. Here's how to vanish mode on Messenger & Instagram.

On Facebook Messenger:

1. First make sure you & the person whom you want to send the message have them most recent Messenger update.

2. Open Messenger, tap on the pencil icon located at the top-right corner.

3. Press the word 'secret' in the top right-hand corner & choose the person you want to have a secret conversation.

4. Type your message & click on the timer to the left of the text box, choose how long you want the message to be visible for & hit 'Send'

On Instagram:

1. Make sure you & and the person whom you are sending the message have an updated version of Instagram on your smartphone.

2. Select the person you want to send the message, compose your message & specify how many times you want your message can be opened.

3. You can either select 'View Once' which allows the message to be seen once, 'Replay', which allows your recipient to replay your message once more before it disappears or 'Keep in Chat' to keep a preview image visible in your thread.

4. Tap on 'Send' & you are good to go.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).