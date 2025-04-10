New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said he asked the city police chief to investigate the "motive" behind an "edited" video, purporting to show "BJP goons" threatening fishmongers in a Chittaranjan Park market, posted on social media by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

No immediate reaction was available from Moitra.

In a statement, Sachdeva alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their supporters were "deliberately" trying to escalate a minor issue and turn it into a conflict between north Indian and Bengali cultures to create tension.

"Moitra tried to stir unrest in Chittaranjan Park by twisting and reposting on X an old video of two unidentified boys at the fish market," he charged.

Moitra shared a video on Tuesday, accusing "BJP goons" of targeting Hindu shopkeepers in the fish market adjacent to a temple in the Chittaranjan Park market in south Delhi.

"I have asked the Delhi Police commissioner to investigate the motive behind Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra editing and posting an over two-week-old sensitive video on X," Sachdeva said in his statement.

He also accused AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj of trying to create "unrest" through his social media statements on the issue.

He claimed BJP workers helped police manage the situation and prevent tension in the area after the video surfaced on social media.

The matter appeared to have settled down by Wednesday but the TMC again tried to "escalate" the matter by uploading an interview of one of the accused youngsters, the Delhi BJP president charged.

He also alleged "collusion" between TMC and AAP leaders with the accused youngsters and demanded that the Delhi Police immediately arrest the duo responsible for making the video and conduct a high-level inquiry.

