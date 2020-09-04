New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Consumer tech products maker Boat Lifestyle on Friday said it has signed actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh as its brand ambassador.

"Dosanjh has touched the chords of the millennial and established himself not only as the star of India's Punjabi music industry with his euphonious and passionate singing capabilities but also with his convincing versatile acting skills. With Diljit Dosanjh coming on board, Boat aims to touch a 'desi tune' with enthusiasts," a statement said.

Boat has roped Dosanjh to target the music enthusiasts seeing his likeability across ages, it added.

Boat Lifestyle's portfolio includes headphones, earphones, speakers, travel chargers and premium cables. Last month, it forayed into the wearables segment with the launch of its smart band. The company has created a community of over 2 million 'boAtheads' (consumers) and sells between 14,000-15,000 units a day. *** *MP Tourism introduces 'Workation' to increase footfall in state

To boost footfalls into the state, Madhya Pradesh Tourism on Friday said it is offering 'Workation', an office layout where one can carry on with his regular work with plenty of free time to travel around and rejuvenate.

Powered with essential facilities, including high-speed internet connectivity, power backup, medical and first aid facility, healthy and fresh food, beverages, room service following all the essential guidelines, norms and specific protocols, Madhya Pradesh Tourism is encouraging visitors for 'Workation', according to a statement.

As COVID-19 pandemic made work from home as the new normal, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has offered work from hotel and resorts. People can pick their favourite destination and package and enjoy the scenic beauty, nature trail, trekking, bird watching among others, it added.

***

* Godrej Security Solutions aims Rs 30 cr revenue from currency steriliser

Godrej Security Solutions on Friday said it is targeting Rs 30 crore revenue by selling 'currency steriliser', which can eliminate 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses on a note.

The company had surveyed bankers, and a majority of them said that they are using gloves to take care of the health concerns during the pandemic, according to a statement.

