New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 93.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.35 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Details Here.

Its revenue from operations jumped 50.37 per cent to Rs 745.22 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 495.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 873.67 crore, up 41.51 per cent.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Salary Hike Likely Again For Central Government Employees As Increase in HRA Expected Soon.

Bombay Dyeing's revenue from the real estate segment was up over two-fold at Rs 280.48 crore, compared to Rs 107.34 crore earlier.

Revenue from polyester stood at Rs 449.24 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 384.19 crore in Q2 FY22.

Its revenue from retail/textiles surged to Rs 15.50 crore as against Rs 4.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)