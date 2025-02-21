New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Real estate company Brigade Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala as part of its expansion plan.

The investment will help create employment opportunities for around 12,000 people over the next five years.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of Brigade Group, has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, the company said in a statement.

The group proposes to set up its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the state with the first being WTC Kochi.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

In addition, Brigade is looking to expand its footprint in Kerala with a residential project in Kochi and a luxury island resort at Vaikom.

These projects are expected to be completed by 2030. The Kerala government will provide the necessary support and regulatory facilitation subject to applicable laws.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. The Group is into developments of homes, offices, retail assets and hotels. PTI MJH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)