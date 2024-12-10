New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Renewable energy firm BrightNight on Tuesday said it plans to infuse Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan to develop RE capacity.

The company has signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government to boost the state's renewable energy capacity, according to a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"BrightNight signs Rs 15,000 crore pact with the Rajasthan government for renewable energy advancement," the company said in a statement.

BrightNight plans to add more than 2 GW of hybrid renewable power capacity in Rajasthan, enough to power approximately four million homes while preventing nearly 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions during its entire lifetime.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The investment will also generate nearly 5,000 jobs and reduce energy costs for local industries by developing scalable, reliable co-located wind and solar hybrid projects.

The construction on the first 600 megawatts of dispatchable renewable power is set to begin in January 2025, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)