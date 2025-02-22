New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Lack of proper succession plan, building effective leadership, and utilising available funds are the top challenges for India's social sector, according to the CEO and Founder of leadership development organisation India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS).

The need for leaders in different fields whose approach is global but mindset is Indian is essential for the development sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on Friday, the official said.

"We need people who move forward understanding international mindset with an Indian mind," Anu Prasad said at the inaugural leadership conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) on Friday.

According to a recent study, over 50 per cent of non-profit organisations do not have succession plans, Prasad said.

"We recognise that effective social impact requires strong leadership and robust institutions. We are bridging this gap by attracting and developing exceptional talent from the private, corporate and even defence world. We build the capacity of the sector-grown leaders by upskilling them and introducing them to skills and practices that can help strengthen their work, their teams, and their organisations," she told PTI.

"In 2017, after extensive research and discussions with sector stakeholders, we established the need to attract talent from the corporate world to strengthen social sector organisations, to adopt best practices of adaptability, resilience and long-term sustenance," she said.

Another key problem that the social sector faces is utilisation of available funds.

Bain's 2024 India Philanthropy Report states that India's social sector spending in the previous five years had seen a robust annual growth of 13 per cent to reach about Rs 23 lakh crore in FY23.

But utilising the funds continues to remain a challenge, Prasad said.

Prasad recommended that social sector organisations and funders start by prioritising investment in organisational capacity-building rather than solely focusing on individual training programmes.

ILSS was set up in September 2017 to help build leadership capacity for India's social sector needs.

