Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Automaker LML on Monday said it has signed up 50 dealerships pan-India as part of its first phase of retail expansion ahead of the launch of its electric two-wheeler Star.

The company, in a statement, said that in the second phase of dealership network expansion in Q2FY24, the target is to have over 100 LML exclusive dealerships pan-India.

The expansion is strategised and planned on the DODO (Dealer-owned dealer-operated) model, it said.

LML said it aims to accelerate the growth of the e-mobility industry with its niche and ultra-premium products and added that the brand is currently focusing on building a well-knitted ecosystem of EV channel partners across the country.

"The EV industry has witnessed tremendous growth and will definitely continue to boom in the future as well. LML is driven to accelerate the process of the EV revolution by onboarding the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of making EVs mainstream in the country," said Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML.

