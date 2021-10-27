New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Xiaomi India on Wednesday said it has sold over seven million smart TVs across Redmi and Xiaomi portfolio since its inception in 2018.

Redmi Smart TV X 50-inch screen, Mi TV 4A 32-inch and Mi TV 5X 43-inch witnessed the highest demand from consumers, according to a statement.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

"The size of the smart TV business has doubled between 2018 and 2021, and we are proud to have played a key role in driving the smart TV adoption in India," Xiaomi India Category Lead (Smart TVs) Eshwar Nilakantan said.

Xiaomi India, on the back of a strong 4K product portfolio, recorded a 53x jump and has contributed significantly to the overall market share of the 4K TV segment. While 32-inch screens remained dominant with new customers shifting from non-smart to smart TV, the company observed existing users migrating to larger screen size and 4K within that segment, the statement said.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

*

*

* 21 angel investors including Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma partner with Masai School

* A total of 21 angel investors, including Cred's Kunal Shah and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, have invested an undisclosed amount in Masai School, the career-focused alternative education start-up.

The list of investors included founders and CEOs of Paytm, Cred, Pine Labs, NoBroker, Delhivery and Sharechat, according to a statement.

Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Masai School, said that with the advocacy and support from these stalwarts, bridging the gap between educational institutes and technology companies to meet real-time industry requirements is not far away.

*

*

* Stoa School gets USD 1.5 mn investment from various start-up founders

* Stoa School, an online business school focussed on developing talent for the start-up economy, on Wednesday said it has received USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11.25 crore) investment from founders of start-ups such as Zerodha, Cred, Udemy, Myntra, Redbus, and Zivame.

"The initial investment of USD 1.5 million will help the online B-School scale up its capacity to serve more learners, introduce new programmes as well as build tech for running its online-first campus," according to a statement.

Founded in October 2020, the institution has also found backing from founders of Better Capital, Bounce, Teachable, Co-Cube and NotBoring Media as well. Till date, Stoa School has served over 300 students. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)