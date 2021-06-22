Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Digisparsh, a fintech focused on healthcare lending, on Tuesday announced that it has raised an unspecified amount as seed fund from an external investor.

The company, founded last year, has raised money from Silicon Valley-based investor GoAhead Ventures, as per an official statement.

* Cashfree says co controls over 50 pc market share in payment disbursals

* Digital payments and banking technology firm Cashfree on Tuesday claimed it controls over 50 per cent market share in payment disbursals.

Its bulk disbursal product surged over 200 per cent in FY21, and the company is processing 60,000 payouts per minute, an official statement said.

* India Quotient raises USD 64 million

* Early-stage venture capital fund India Quotient on Tuesday announced a USD 64-million fundraising for new investments.

The firm started to raise money in February and closed the fourth fund with an aim to build a corpus of USD 80 million, an official statement said. HRS hrs

