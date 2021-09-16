* Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) HDFC Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of its first international offering for investors looking to diversify and benefit from global opportunities.

The 'HDFC Developed World Indexes Fund of Funds' is in association with Credit Suisse Asset Management that aims to invest in 23 developed markets and 1500+ constituents, as per an official statement.

* Quality Council of India launches Prof S K Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award

New Delhi: The Quality Council of India (QCI) on Thursday said it has launched the Prof S K Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award virtually amid eminent dignitaries from government and industry.

This is country's first-of-its- kind laboratory excellence award. "This award has been instituted to promote laboratory quality and performance improvement in the country," it said in a statement.

Late Prof S K Joshi was a luminary in the field of Science and Academica.

Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of QCI, said, "The goal of this award is to locate India's best labs and to demonstrate to the rest of the world that our labs have the highest standards in the world."

* Mines ministry organises workshop on NMET's mineral exploration initiatives

* New Delhi: The mines ministry on Thursday organised a workshop on mineral exploration initiatives of the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) for the benefit of mining and geology departments and state mineral development corporations of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

The ministry organised the workshop in collaboration with the Geological Survey of India and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. This was the fourth workshop of NMET on the subject 'Enhancing Exploration through NMET', the mines ministry said in a statement.

The workshop has provided a knowledge-sharing platform and highlighted the role of state directorates of mining and geology and mining corporations in enhancing exploration in the country through NMET funding.

The states were requested to plan exploration activities in such a way to create considerable impact in the mineral sector. The states were further requested to utilise the services of notified exploration agencies for the untapped mineral resources and the Ministry of Mines will extend all possible cooperation to state governments. HRS hrs

