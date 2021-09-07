New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Ramagya Group on Tuesday launched a B2B e-commerce platform, Ramagya Mart, for home appliances category and said it aims to facilitate at least 5,000 brand associations in the next three years.

Ramagya Group has interests in segments like education, food, real estate and digital services. The platform has been developed as a wholesale e-trading medium for Indian home appliances manufacturers that will enable manufacturers to effortlessly engage, connect and transact with retailers, dealers, wholesalers and distributors.

The Group, in a statement, said it will invest Rs 10 crore towards the platform whose revenue model is built on promotion and transaction fees. It aims to log revenue of Rs 250 crore in the next three years, and have atleast 5,000 brands association during the same period.

"Initially, we are coming up with 23 categories in home appliance segment and soon will add more categories in the coming days," Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Mart, said. He added that in the next 3 years, the company will ensure that Ramagya Mart is one of the best solutions to distribution challenges and acts as a catalyst for volume business marketing for Indian manufacturers.

* Wipro partners Securonix for managed security services

* Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced a partnership with Securonix, a move that will boost the Bengaluru-based company's global prevention, detection and response capabilities in the area of cybersecurity.

"The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection," a statement said.

As an MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) in the Securonix FUEL Partner Program, Wipro joins other global service providers in partnering Securonix to bolster their managed security offerings, it added. Augmented with Securonix Jupiter, Securonix's end-to-end security operations platform delivers enhanced detection and response, improved user experience, and optimized cost and performance.

"Our partnership with Securonix -- a SIEM platform that's trusted by half of the Fortune 500 -- is playing a key role in Wipro managed security services and underscores the larger industry need for real-time analytics combined with a world-class detection and incident response platform," Wipro Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Cybersecurity and Risk Services) Tony Buffomante said.

* SunTec Business Solutions appoints Michael Yesudas as CTO

* SunTec Business Solutions on Tuesday said it has appointed IBM's former executive Michael Yesudas as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Yesudas will be part of the company's leadership team and will be based out of the US, a statement said. He will drive and head the technology and engineering functions, including platform engineering, product engineering, and release engineering teams, it added.

He will particularly focus on the development of the company's next-gen, platform that will seamlessly integrate with third-party APIs and is built with a focus on architectural excellence, to provide flexibility and extensibility for an open banking environment.

"Mike joins us at a very crucial time when business ecosystems across the world are getting rapidly digitized, creating a conducive environment where we can move closer to our dream of delivering multi-industry products that can manage the value chain of these evolving business ecosystems," Nanda Kumar, CEO and Founder of SunTec, said.

Yesudas has nearly three decades of experience and has worked with organizations, including IBM, Sterling Commerce, GE, and HP. SunTec operates globally across 45 countries including the US, the UK, Germany, UAE, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and India. It has more than 130 clients in the banking, telecom, and travel industries. HRS hrs

