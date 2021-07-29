New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) IT firm Zensar Technologies on Thursday unveiled its new brand identity that reflects its new go-to-market strategy and vision.

The new identity, while marking the new engineering-centric strategy, continues to underscore Zensar's strong foundation of innovation, customer centricity and people-first culture, a statement said. Zensar's first major rebrand in almost two decades comes on the back of strategic investments in building capabilities that help businesses take disruptive experiences and products to market with velocity, it added.

"The new Zensar is at the cusp of an exciting future that will bring enhanced value and sustainable growth for its clients, investors and its people. The new identity symbolises a modern, agile and vibrant Zensar ready to take on greater challenges," Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and Zensar Technologies, said.

Clients can look forward to an innovative partner that brings the power of engineering to turn ideas into winning products and experiences, he added.

* Google Cloud, SAP partner to accelerate business transformations

* Google Cloud and SAP SE on Thursday announced an expanded strategic partnership to help customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Under this expanded partnership, Google Cloud will be a strategic cloud partner for the RISE with SAP offering, and the two companies will partner to accelerate customers' cloud migrations and business process migrations, a statement said.

In addition, customers can benefit from the planned global availability of multiple SAP services and products on Google Cloud's scalable cloud infrastructure and high-speed network, it added.

* Druva appoints Ash Parikh as chief marketing officer

* Druva Inc, a cloud data protection and management company, on Thursday said it has appointed Ash Parikh as its chief marketing officer.

With extensive marketing leadership, proven experience building cloud-first businesses, and background in data management, Parikh is set to play a critical role as the company continues to fuel its growth and global expansion, a statement said. Parikh joins Druva from Informatica, where he held a number of marketing leadership positions over the last 14 years. Most recently, he served as senior vice-president and global head of marketing.

"The last 12 months have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity as businesses increasingly recognize the incredible potential of cloud data protection and management," Druva CEO and founder Jaspreet Singh said.

With over two decades of experience scaling marketing organisations, building deep alignment between sales and marketing, and driving industry leadership, Parikh will be instrumental in helping Druva continue its strong momentum, and propelling the business to even greater heights, he added. HRS hrs

