Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Engine and power equipment maker Cummins Group said it has recently completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) OBD II emissions standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The certification process comprised engine testing, On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) demonstration, and vehicle-level emission testing using the Portable Emission Measurement System (PEMS), Cummins Group in India said in a statement.

The company said with this, it has completed all testing requirements for B5.6 and B6.7 successfully.

As a part of India's net zero ambitions to combat climate change, the automotive segment in India will be moving to BS-VI OBD Phase II emissions from April 1. OBD Phase II makes OBD threshold stringent and introduces In-Service Compliance (ISC), the statement added.

*** Swiftcharge rolls out indigenously developed slow and fast EV charging technologies * Automotive and energy startup Swiftcharge on Wednesday said it has launched indigenously developed slow and fast EV charging technologies.

The platform claimed that it has also bagged purchase orders worth USD 5 million for its charging solutions.

The Pune-based startup said, it is currently manufacturing and supplying EV charging solutions, including AC and DC connectors, chargers, hybrid charging and communication systems, and customised onboard chargers.

Swiftcharge, in collaboration with some partners, is developing an EV charging corridor on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway and has decided to install around 50 EV charging stations between Pune and Bengaluru.

These charging stations will be equipped with 3.5 kWh AC to 60 kWh DC chargers with first such facility at Kapurhol in Pune. It is expected to be functional by the end of this month for all EV users, it said.

*** AirAsia India commences operations from Bengaluru Airport Terminal-2 * Tata group-owned domestic carrier AirAsia India has commenced operations from the newly-launched Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport from Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

Bengaluru is the largest hub for the airline, with 43 scheduled daily departures connecting various cities in the country.

Besides, the airline also operates connecting flights from Bengaluru to Imphal and Srinagar.

The airline recently announced its network expansion to Surat, from March 3.

