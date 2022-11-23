Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) No-frills carrier IndiGo on Wednesday inaugurated its second aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru International Airport.

The facility, which is the second largest at the Kempegowda International Airport, can accommodate up to two narrow body aircrafts at the same time, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read | Paytm To Remain Unaffected by NPCI's UPI Market Cap Move, Say Experts.

The 13,000-square metre hangar is built on five acres of land and will have all the supporting infrastructure such as a QEC (quick engine change) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance work, it said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Hardik Patel to Jignesh Mevani and Parshottam Solanki, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls.

*** Quiklyz to deliver 1,000 electric three wheelers * Mahindra Group's vehicle leasing and subscription business Quiklyz will deliver 1,000 electric three-wheelers to five entities operating in the last-mile delivery space, a release said on Wednesday.

As part of initial pacts signed with Mahindra Logistics, MoEVing Urban Technologies, Creativity at Best Technologies, Magenta EV Solutions and Terrago Logistics, Quiklyz plans to deliver these leased vehicles over the next six months pan-India, it said.

These electric three wheelers will be used primarily for delivery and logistics purposes.

Quiklyz has partnered with more than 15 electric last mile mobility delivery companies and several e-mobility providers since its inception, it said.

*** Adani Transmission gets 'water positive' certificate from DNV * Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Wednesday said it has received 'water positive' certificate by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited (DNV).

DNV is an independent global certification agency.

"The verification was carried out at 30 substations and seven Transmission Line Clusters (TLs)," ATL said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)