Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) AI-based travel app based in Gurugram, ixigo announced the appointment of six independent members to its board of directors.

The new independent members of the board are NASSCOM Foundation former Chairman and Trustee Arun Seth, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) ex-Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Pratap Mall, ICICI and ICICI Prudential Life ex VP Shubha Rao Mayya, Hopper Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederic Lalonde, Hamstede Living Managing Director and CEO Rahul Pandit and Innerchef Co-Founder Rajesh Sawhney, ixigo said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome six new independent board members bringing the rich, diverse, and relevant experience to our board. Together, we will take our iconic travel-tech offerings to the next level," ixigo's Group CEO and Co-Founder Aloke Bajpai added.

*************************** SBI launches new feature in Yono, Yono Lite

*State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it has launched a new and enhanced security feature – 'SIM Binding' in YONO and YONO Lite.

The new version of these platforms will protect customers from various digital frauds, the bank said in a release.

With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the lender, it said.

To access the new version of YONO and YONO Lite with enhanced security features, users will have to update their mobile app and complete the one-time registration process on these apps.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)