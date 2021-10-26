Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Komaki Electric Vehicles on Tuesday announced its plans to launch India's first e-cruiser bike at an affordable price in January next year.

The Indian market lacks quality cruisers and most Indian customers dream of owning such bikes from the international brands, but they are too costly, the company said.

The Delhi-based Komaki Electric Vehicles is launching India's first electric cruiser for the common man, it added.

The company deals in several segments e-scooters and e-bikes.

*** *Piaggio launches 3-wheeler EV experience centre/retail store in Mumbai

Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday said it has inaugurated its first three-wheeler EV experience centre in Mumbai.

The first of its kind centre in Maharashtra will showcase complete range of its electric three wheelers, including the Apé E-Xtra, the electric cargo and Apé E-City, the company said.

“With our EV range, we aim to provide best in class products for both goods and people movement with zero carbon emissions. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation and superior range,” said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd.

*** *Modair to provide helicopter ride in Gurgaon from November 6 Sky adventure tourism services provider Modair on Tuesday announced the launch of luxurious helicopter joyride service in Gurgaon which will offer customers a bird's eye view of the Millennium City.

The 10-minute ride service is set to start from November 6. Atul Jain, Chairman, Modair said, “We have launched an exclusive luxurious helicopter joyride service in Gurgaon to make the spectacular day of the air travel connoisseurs a memorable one. We aim to boost air tourism by presenting them an opportunity to enjoy the blend of stunning views.”

*** *Edtech company Pariksha plans to increase talent pool by 50 pc

Vernacular edtech company Pariksha on Tuesday said it is planning to increase its headcount by 50 per cent in the next two quarters.

The start-up currently manages a workforce including 105 professionals, the company said in a statement.

The company is looking towards strengthening its capabilities across marketing, sales, finance, HR and technology functions by hiring high-quality talent.

Through the proposed hiring drive, Pariksha expects to increase its talent pool up to 150 professionals across senior and leadership levels.

