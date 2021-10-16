Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Short video app Chingari on Saturday launched a crypto token '$GARI' and its own marketplace for non fungible tokens (NFT).

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be the brand ambassador of the NFT marketplace and the $GARI Token reward programme, the company said in a statement.

$GARI aims to transform the ecosystem by enabling content creators to set up their own ecommerce space including physical merchandise, NFT creations and help viewers support their favourite artists.

Recently, the Indian short-video sharing platform completed a funding round of over USD 19 million from more than 30 venture funds and individual investors to help the company build '$GARI' with crypto technology Solana.

* * * * * * Hindustan Zinc wind industry leadership award *

New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc on Saturday said that it has won the 'Industry Leadership Award - Base, Precious and Speciality Metals' at the prestigious S&P Global Metal Awards held in London.

S&P Global Platts' ninth edition of the Global Metal Awards, recognised and honoured the best-of-the-best in the metals and mining industry across 16 categories spanning individual and corporate accomplishments.

Hindustan Zinc swooped the 'Industry Leadership Award' from a pool of 113 finalists across 21 countries around the globe, the company said in a statement.

"Hindustan Zinc is delighted to win at the esteemed S&P Global Metal Awards. This recognition is a testament to our approach of innovation and technology, that fosters a high-performance culture within the organisation," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

