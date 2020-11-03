New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) General insurer Tata AIG on Tuesday said it has partnered with Flipkart to provide an extended warranty of one year on home appliances to customers who will buy from the e-commerce platform.

Under the partnership to offer smartcare, consumers can avail an extended warranty of one year, in addition to the manufacturer's warranty for new small home appliances in four different categories, Tata AIG said in a release.

Customers will be able to extend the warranty on products like juicer mixer grinder, induction cooktop, electric cooker and vacuum cleaners at a much affordable price, thus ensuring they save money on any repairs, it said.

Customers can claim the extended warranty by either choosing a cashless repair or via reimbursement mode.

* * * * * * * * * Axis Bank goes live on AA framework

*Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank On Tuesday announced it has gone live as a Financial Information Provider (FIP) On The Landmark Account Aggregator (AA) framework Of the RBI.

Account Aggregator is a digital platform that allows for easy sharing and consumption of financial data of customers from various regulated entities, with consent of the customers, a statement said.

