Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts on Monday announced the opening of its second hotel in the Garden City, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.

Spread across 125 acres, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru has 281 guestrooms and suites, the hospitality company said in a statement.

“We are pleased to open doors to yet another Leela property in Bengaluru. The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru seamlessly blends contemporary chic with the timeless Leela aesthetic to create one of the most gracefully designed properties in the city. We are delighted to partner with Bhartiya on this visionary project and create a unique experience for the modern traveller in North Bengaluru,” The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Chief Operating Officer Anuraag Bhatnagar added.

MIT World Peace University partners with Skoda Auto for providing opportunities to students

* Pune-based MIT World Peace University's Engineering and Technology faculty have partnered with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India for providing its students opportunities for placement, campus recruitment, internships, placements, and industry visits, among others, a release said on Monday.

The faculty believes that this association, for which an initial pact has been signed between the two partners, will benefit its students, making them future-ready in various ways, it said.

The initial pact lays down the scope and objectives to reach an agreement on the modalities and terms of long-term association in identified areas of partnership, the release stated, adding Skoda Auto Volkswagen India intends to provide employment opportunities to the engineering students of MIT-WPU along with industry exposure.

Stating that the industry partnership will play a crucial role in bridging the industry-academia gaps for students, the release said it comes with opportunities for internships, live projects, industry visits, guest lectures, campus recruitment, and inputs on curriculum design. PTI IAS SM

