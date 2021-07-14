New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a pact between India and Russia regarding cooperation on coking coal, a key steel making raw material, for which domestic players remain dependent on imports from a select group of countries.

Around 85 per cent of India's coking coal demand is met through imports. The cooperation with Russia will help India reduce its dependence on far-located countries like Australia, South Africa, Canada and the US for sourcing of coking coal. It will also reduce per-tonne cost of steel production, as Russia is geographically closer compared to the said countries.

"The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation on cooperation regarding coking coal," according to an official statement.

The objective of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation between India and Russia in the steel sector. The activities involved in the cooperation are aimed at diversifying the source of coking coal, it said.

The pact shall benefit the entire steel sector by reducing input cost and cost of steel production in the country. It will also provide an institutional mechanism for co-operation in the coking coal sector between India and Russia, the statement said.

According to official data, India imports about 56 million tonnes (MT) of coking coal worth around Rs 72,000 crore annually. Out of this, about 45 MT is imported from Australia alone, and the remaining from South Africa, Canada and the US.

Earlier, the steel ministry had asked the domestic steel makers to get coking coal samples from Russia and test the raw material at their plants and update on the result of the same.

In an interview with PTI, Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer T V Narendran had informed about testing Russian coking coal samples. "We support the government's initiative to look at Russia as a source (of coking coal). It is a good option for us to have, otherwise we are overdependent on Australia," he had said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)