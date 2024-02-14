New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday posted a 6 per rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, driven by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 23 crore in the October-December period of FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 8.57 per cent to Rs 481 crore against Rs 443 crore a year ago.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 89 crore compared to Rs 90 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's order book stood at Rs 9,670 crore as of December 31, 2023, of which the public sector accounts for 65 per cent while the remaining came in from the private sector.

The company's Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, "Over the past few years, while our order book size has expanded significantly, our project under execution has reduced, leading to higher revenue contribution per project, better management and improved margin profile. The overwhelming response to our Rs 200 crore qualified institutional placement depicts institutional investors' confidence in our business model".

The equity infusion and additional tie-up of non-fund-based limits from banks will further improve the company's liquidity position, he added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company, which provides end-to-end building construction services.

