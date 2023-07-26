New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Shares of CEAT Ltd on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock gained 4.66 per cent to Rs 2,592.50 on the BSE.

Also Read | What Is No-Confidence Motion? Will Modi Government Survive No-Trust Vote in Lok Sabha? Here’s All You Need To Know.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.90 per cent to Rs 2,598.

Tyre maker CEAT on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 144.01 crore for June quarter 2023-24.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.68 crore for the year-ago period, CEAT said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,935.17 crore as against Rs 2,818.38 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were also lower at Rs 2,739.14 crore as compared to Rs 2,816.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)