New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday announced it will procure 2.5 lakh tonnes of mango from Karnataka for 2025-26 at Rs 1,616 per quintal under the Market Intervention Scheme to protect farmers' interests amid a sharp fall in prices.

The procurement will be undertaken through the Market Intervention Scheme implemented by the Union Agriculture Ministry. The decision came after Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy raised concerns about mango growers in his home state with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"I would like to inform you that under the Market Intervention Scheme on mango for the marketing year 2025-26 in the state of Karnataka, the maximum quantity of 2,50,000 tonne at the rate of Rs 1,616 per quintal has been approved," Chouhan said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.

The agriculture minister expressed hope that the move would provide relief to mango growers in the state, where prices have dropped sharply to Rs 400 per quintal -- a four-fold difference from the procurement price.

