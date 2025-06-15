Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday alleged that China was trying to dilute the identity of Buddhists in Himalayan region, including Tibet, and undermine their culture.

He was addressing media persons here after his four-day visit of Buddhist-dominated tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur along the Chinese border.

The RSS leader claimed that after usurping Tibet, China is maneuvering marriages of Chinese youth with Tibetan and Himalayan Buddhist girls to dilute their identity.

He said China recently announced that it would name the successor of the Dalai Lama and added that it must be vociferously opposed to send a clear message that Tibetans and Buddhists elsewhere would not tolerate any interference in their religious and spiritual matters.

Kumar said that he visited Tibetan monasteries and localities and interacted with people. He said that he held discussions with them regarding developmental, religious and cultural issues and stressed the need to be aware of challenges faced by them.

Calling upon Buddhists and Sanatani Hindus to stay together and thwart attempts to divide them, he said that Christian missionaries are also engineering conversions through service and education.

Tibetans and Hindus must be made aware that conversion means change of identity, he said.

The government of India has started several schemes for overall development of border areas and the state government should implement the centrally sponsored schemes for faster development of these areas, he added.

