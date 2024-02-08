New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Thursday said Mukesh Agrawal has taken over as its Director, Finance.

Agrawal took charge from Debasish Nanda, Director, Business Development, who was holding the additional responsibility as Director, Finance, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

"Agrawal took over as Director, Finance... on and from 8 February 2024," CIL said.

Prior to this, Agrawal was Executive Director at NLC India Ltd, it said.

Agrawal's experience spans over three decades during which he has worked with ITI Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, and NLCIL.

