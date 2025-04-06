Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped Maa Mahagauri at Shakti Peeth located in Gorakhnath temple on Saturday night on the occasion of Ashtami of Vasantik (Chaitra) Navratri.

The chief minister completed the rituals with havan and aarti as per the tradition of the Peeth amid Vedic chanting.He prayed for the welfare of the people of the state.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Sunday morning, after worshiping Maa Siddhidatri on the Navami, Adityanath will perform "Kanya Pujan".

According to a statement, the sequence of worshiping different forms of Goddess Adishakti Bhagwati has been ongoing in Gorakhnath temple since the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)