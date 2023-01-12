New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The consultancy arm of state-owned CIL Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd has invented a system and method to control generation and movement of fugitive dust and achieved the patent for the same.

Fugitive dust is a form of particulate matter that contributes to air pollution that is generated from various sources which are exposed to air and not discharged into the atmosphere through a confined flow stream.

This system can be used in mines, thermal power plants, railway sidings, ports, construction sites wherein coal or other minerals/fugitive materials are stored under open sky. Apart from reducing the dust generation from open sources, it will also provide noise attenuation.

Coal, lignite PSUs under the coal ministry constantly work to produce quality coal in an environmentally responsible manner to meet the country's energy needs.

To prevent or mitigate air pollution caused by coal mining and allied activities, coal/lignite PSUs are adopting various measure.

