Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade will improve trade between the two countries and promote better connectivity with other neighbouring countries, Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on THursday.

The union minister in his message to Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the occasion of shipping and logistics conclave, said that the protocol route is being operationalised.

Movement of goods between the north east and Bhutan using Chittagong port through National Waterways(NW)-2 has been tested. The Indo-Bangladesh protocol route will use NW-1 and NW-2 on the Indian side.

In the coming days this waterway will connect land locked countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to smoothen trade, Mandaviya said.

Sittwe Port in Myanmar has been developed for greater connectivity for goods and cargo movement, he added.

Meanwhile, Inland Waterways of India chairperson Amita Prasad wondered why huge trucks ply for Indian Oil and other refiners for carrying cargo between Haldia and Kolkata and not use waterways.

