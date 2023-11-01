New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Beverages major Coca-Cola India's consolidated profit rose by 57.15 per cent to Rs 722.44 crore in FY2022-23 while revenue from operations jumped 45 per cent to Rs 4,521.31 crore, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Its expenses on advertising and sales promotion were up 52.05 per cent to Rs 1,122.11 crore in the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023. This was at Rs 737.97 crore a year before.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The cola major logged a profit of Rs 459.69 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022, while its revenue from operations in that year had stood at Rs 3,121.29 crore.

Its other income was also up 23 per cent to Rs 87.19 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Total expenses of Coca-Cola India were up 42.09 per cent to Rs 3,620.92 crore in FY23 as against Rs 2,548.19 crore of FY22.

Coca-Cola India's total income on a consolidated basis was at Rs 4,608.51 crore, up 44.36 per cent in FY23. It was at Rs 3,192.17 crore a year before.

The company, which operates with power brands in Indian markets including - Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza and Minute Maid, is owned by Atlanta-based US beverages major The Coca-Cola Company.

India is the fifth largest market for the Coca-Cola Company.

Besides, Coca-Cola also has a bottling unit - Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Private Ltd, which operates 16 plants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)