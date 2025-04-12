Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Saturday said it will follow its approach of responsible development while restoring the Palitana Palace in Gujarat.

IHCL, in a statement, also said that since the signing of this property, it planned to cater to only vegetarian food and non-alcoholic beverages, keeping in mind the beliefs and sensibilities of the local (Jain) community.

The statement came in the wake of a section of the Jain community expressing apprehensions that this property will encourage other hospitality companies in the holy city, and that every company might not be as "committed" as the Taj group to respect the sanctity of the site.

"For over a century, IHCL has remained steadfast in its commitment to responsible development. In line with this approach, restoration of Palitana Palace as a hotel will be undertaken with respect for the beliefs and sensibilities of the local community and has been planned from the outset to offer only vegetarian Jain cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages," an IHCL spokesperson told PTI.

Located 50 km southwest of the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, Palitana is a major pilgrimage centre for Jains, particularly for its over 850 intricately carved temples on the Shatrunjaya hills, which are considered one of the holiest places in Jainism.

Earlier, Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan, a union of all the Jain sub-communities, had written a letter to the state chief minister as well as home minister, besides the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, expressing concerns over the presence of the hotel.

The Sangathan has also urged the state government to declare Palitana a vegetarian, non-alcoholic zone in line with other religious places like Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Katra in Jammu (Vaishno Devi shrine).

"We have been assured of a meeting with the Gujarat chief minister next week in this regard," the Sangathan executive committee member Kamlesh Shah told PTI.

On March 25, IHCL had announced its partnership with Thakore Saheb Mandhatasinhji Jadeja of Rajkot, representing Trident Developers and the Jadeja Royal Family of Rajkot, to restore the 65-key Palitana Palace under the Taj brand.

