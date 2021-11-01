Puducherry, Nov 1 (PTI): Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka held meetings separately with Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Monday.

A press release from the office of Chief Minister said the meeting with Rangasamy was a courtesy call.

The envoy met with the Lt Governor at her residence-cum-officer, Raj Nivas. A press release from her office said they had detailed discussions on the cultural relations between India and Israel and developmental projects for Puducherry and Karaikal.

The release said the discussions also focused on the potential to promote innovative projects by collaborative efforts with Israel in Puducherry and Karaikal regions with natural and human resources being available abundantly in the Union Territory.

