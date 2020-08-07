New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Indian companies have raised over Rs 1.55 lakh crore through debt instruments by using BSE Bond platform during the current financial year, the exchange said on Friday.

During 2019-20, the platform was used by 116 issuers for garnering over Rs 4.33 lakh crore from commercial papers, and by 121 issuers for raising Rs 3.36 lakh crore via bonds.

BSE Bond platform allows corporates to remotely set up their issues and open for subscription seamlessly.

The investors can bid online and the settlement takes place in an automated way through Indian Clearing Corporation (ICCL).

So far in the current fiscal, BSE's debt platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 2,03,580 crore (USD 27.16 billion), the exchange said in a statement.

Of this, Rs 1,55,717 crore (USD 20.77 billion) have been raised using BSE Bond platform, it added.

The exchange, further, said that as many as 12 PSUs raised Rs 17,370 crore using BSE Bond platform.

These PSUs garnered funds under Bharat Bond ETF programme launched by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

These bond issues successfully took place on BSE Bond platform between July 27 and August 7.

"BSE firmly believes that Indian bond market is tapping ample potential for sizeable growth and India is parking its domestic savings in the most judicious manner," BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Since inception of the BSE Bond platform on July 1, 2016, more than Rs 12.68 lakh crore have been garnered by companies.

The platform was launched to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities.

The platform, which allows all categories of investors to place bids, helps bring in transparency and efficiency in price discovery for private placement of debt securities.

