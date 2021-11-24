Aurangabad, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Addressing reporters here, Khadse, who represents Raver Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra, accused the state government of ignoring issues of women despite protests held by the Opposition.

"The then home minister of Maharashtra (Anil Deshmukh) had in 2019 announced that 'Shakti' Act will be implemented to curb crimes against women but nothing happened after that. The police department is reluctant to register and act upon the complaints of women," alleged Khadse.

She said when BJP was in power in Maharashtra some incidents (crimes against women) had occurred but prompt action was also taken.

