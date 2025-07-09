Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) A cybercrime awareness workshop in Gurugram on Tuesday brought over 100 cyber experts to educate participants on rising cyber threats, officials said.

The workshop primarily focused on five major types of cyber frauds: investment frauds, customs and parcel delivery frauds or digital arrests, vishing scams, task-based frauds and search engine scams.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

During his address, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora stated that cybercrime no longer targets just one type of person.

"Anyone using a phone or the internet can fall victim. Through sessions like this, we want to help people understand how these frauds work and why it is so important to report them quickly," he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The faster we act, the better the chances of stopping the damage. Cyber frauds don't work because people aren't smart. They work because they create fear, urgency, and confusion. The more aware people are of how these scams operate, the more confident they will be in recognising and avoiding them"," he added.

Participants also had the opportunity to engage directly with the commissioner of police.

Gurugram Police, Nagarro, NASSCOM, and GACS organised the cybersecurity awareness workshop.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)