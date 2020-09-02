Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Shailendra Dashora, a 1989-batch Indian Postal Services officer, on Wednesday took over as new chief postmaster general of the Jammu and Kashmir circle.

Soon after his joining, Dashora reviewed the functioning of the postal department in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the official spokesman said.

He expressed confidence that the Department of Posts will continue to work as an arm of the central government in implementing various government schemes across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides providing the savings and traditional postal services.

