New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi found mosquito breeding at 148 construction sites, including prominent places like Chhatrasal Stadium and construction sites of DDA, ISKON Temple and Public Works Department premises.

In a bid to combat the spread of vector borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, the MCD carried out a special drive to inspect mosquito breeding at 290 construction sites across 12 zones, the civic body said on Monday.

Action was taken against those flouting norms with 83 legal notices and 60 prosecutions issued to the responsible owners and builders, a statement by the MCD said.

"Construction sites, with their propensity for water stagnation, are potential breeding grounds for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes, which are the sole vectors for transmitting these diseases. The breeding (found during the inspection) were destroyed then and there," the statement said.

According to the data, the mosquito breeding was found at several metro stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) construction sites, hospitals and Dwarka Expressway.

Other places where mosquito breeding was found were Delhi Jal Board construction site in Old Chandrawal, Civil Lines Zone, Central Public Works Department in Pusa campus, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) shopping complex in New Rajinder Nagar, ISKON temple construction in Dwarka Sector 13, ICU Centre Hospital near Max hospital at Shalimar Bagh and Rapid Rail Construction site in east Delhi's Khichri Pur. PTI SJJ

