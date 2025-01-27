New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to solve a burglary case with the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 30 lakh, an official said on Monday.

According to police the incident occurred on January 22 in the Anand Parbat area, where gold and silver jewellery were stolen from a house.

"A police team nabbed Arjun (23) and Dinesh (40) on January 26. A stolen gold chain was recovered from Arjun, while Dinesh led officers to the remaining jewellery stored on his motorcycle," the officer said.

During interrogation the duo revealed that they planned the burglary along with their accomplice Prashant, a factory owner and childhood friend of the complainant.

