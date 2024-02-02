New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five people, including three women who were allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of investing money in the stock market, officials said on Friday.

The accused were arrested them from Madhya Pradesh and identified as Sona Kumar Singh (30), Anoop (29) and three women, all residents of Indore.

"We arrested the accused after a complaint was received in the cyber police station of the outer district from one Kamaljeet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer further said that Kamaljeet reported that he allegedly got a call from a woman who told him that she would help him in investing money in the stock market.

The accused allegedly told him that they would invest his money for buying crude oil contract and IPO (initial public offering).

"Kamaljeet invested Rs 2.10 lakh and to gain his confidence, they first returned Rs 60,000 as profit. Later, he invested Rs 19.31 lakh after which the accused turned off their mobile phones," said the DCP.

During investigation, police obtained the beneficiary account and the amount was found transferred to another bank account.

"Our team arrested the accused and started further investigation into the matter," said the DCP.

