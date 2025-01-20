New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police Monday said it has busted an interstate gang of firearms suppliers operating in the national capital, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of three persons.

An official said that police have recovered five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols and 28 live cartridges from the accused.

The investigation into the matter began on December 15 last year, when the police received information about Kuldeep, a known criminal, planning a robbery in Delhi's Burari area. The accused was arrested and a semi-automatic pistol was seized from him, the police official said.

"Kuldeep was previously implicated in the 2023 Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case. Interrogation revealed that after securing bail in that case, he reconnected with Pradeep, a co-accused, who introduced him to arms dealer Praveen. Kuldeep admitted to purchasing illegal firearms from Praveen," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The officer further said that following Kuldeep's arrest, the team tracked Praveen's movements across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The police deployed two teams to Meerut and Bagpat to monitor his activities. On January 14, Praveen was apprehended in Rohtak in Haryana, the DCP said.

Praveen's disclosure led to a recovery of two semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols and 22 live cartridges from Meerut. He confessed to supplying weapons for over two decades, including to criminals involved in the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery.

Further interrogation pointed to Julfiqar alias Hazi Guddu, a 52-year-old arms supplier based in Meerut. On January 16, police apprehended Julfiqar and seized two semi-automatic pistols and six cartridges from his house, police said.

According to them, Julfiqar was previously linked to an illegal firearms factory in Muradnagar in 2021.

