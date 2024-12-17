New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

On December 12, the Saket police station got a PCR call at 3.42 am at that a lifeless body of a man was found in a park located in the Jhuggi area of Sector-4, they said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

The deceased was identified as Monu Thapa, a resident of the area, they said.

"The body has severe facial injuries and a blood-stained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found nearby," a senior police officer said, adding that an FIR was registered and a probe launched.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Team checked CCTV and identified the accused. The suspects were identified as Abhishek (19) his brother Babu (22) and Sourav (20). The accused, all jobless, reside in areas near Pushp Vihar and Dakshinpuri," the officer said.

They had initially fled their homes but were tracked down. Abhishek was caught in Kalkaji, while Babu and Sourav were apprehended from Mohaba in UP, the officer said.

During interrogation, the men confessed to the crime, citing a past altercation as the motive, the officer said.

In 2022, Thapa had assaulted Babu. The accused claimed Monu had been threatening them and their families since then. Seeking revenge, the trio planned the attack and killed him using a stone, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)