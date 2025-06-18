New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Power management and smart green solutions provider Delta Electronics India on Wednesday said it has signed three agreements with KP Group, which include those related to supply of solar inverters, battery energy storage systems and EV charging infrastructure.

Under these agreements, Delta Electronics plans to provide high-efficiency solar PV inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS), green hydrogen energy systems, and EV charging infrastructure to KP Group's projects across India and abroad, according to a statement.

As per the pacts, Delta Electronics would also provide approximately 1 GW of next-generation grid-connected solar PV inverters over the next 12 months, the statement said.

"Delta Electronics India and KP Group already share a long-standing relationship. This new collaboration is a step further and a strong testament to the trust and shared values between Delta and KP Group, such as sustainability, innovation, and reliability," said Niranjan Nayak, MD of Delta Electronics India.

Farukh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, said, "Our partnership is not just about products — it's about co-creating solutions that empower India's energy independence."

The two companies will also conduct regular joint technology workshops to ensure alignment with Delta's latest innovations.

In a forward-looking step toward clean mobility, the third agreement focuses on integrated green hydrogen refuelling and EV charging infrastructure.

KP Group will lead the development of green hydrogen production plants powered by renewable energy.

Delta will contribute critical technology including energy management systems, hydrogen compression and dispensing components, as well as EV charging hardware and software, such as power management, compression, and dispensing technologies, and integrated energy management systems.

The two companies will jointly design and implement green hydrogen stations and EV charging hubs across India.

Delta shall supply EV chargers, including AC and DC fast chargers, energy management systems, and software platforms for real time monitoring and billing.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on skills, with Delta also training KP Group's teams for safe and efficient station operations.

KP Group, headquartered in Surat, is a diversified clean energy powerhouse with a strong footprint in solar power generation, wind energy, green hydrogen, and infrastructure development.

