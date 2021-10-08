New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Bengaluru-based National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), a unit under the Department of Telecommunications, has floated consultations to develop a security test requirement framework for set-top boxes.

The Security Assurance Standards (SAS) division of NCCS will hold a meeting with the industry on the same on October 21.

Also Read | UPSC EPFO Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check and Download Result Online at upsc.gov.in.

SAS will seek details around data privacy and security from stakeholders, including measures to prevent set-top box cloning, password policy, method to test electronic chips, and data storage.

The division has asked stakeholders to submit their representative details before October 19. HRS hrs

Also Read | OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online; To Be Launched Along With OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)