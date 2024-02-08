New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday held meetings with farmers, RWAs and traders to discuss their problems and sought suggestions for the party's manifesto for upcoming elections, a statement said.

Lovely convened meetings of the farmers of Delhi, unauthorised sector, RWAs and traders to discuss their problems and took their suggestions/complaints to be included in the Congress' manifesto for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Though unauthorised colonies were in existence for over four decades, these colonies were still lacking in basic facilities like schools, water, paved streets and roads, he said.

People in these colonies still depend on the tanker mafia, and these concerns of the unauthorised colonies would be given prominent position in the Congress manifesto, Lovely said.

He further stated that the Congress will also ensure sufficient compensation to the farmers while acquiring their lands, hike in the circle rate and MSP (Minimum Support Price), mutation, basic facilities in the villages, land allocation to the existing dairies etc.

