New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with cosmetic firm Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) to help startups access funding, mentorship, and a global network of beauty experts.

This collaboration will integrate Startup India's national platform with ELC's entrepreneurial programme 'Beauty & You' India.

"The initiative will provide startups with funding, mentorship, industry insights, and access to a global network of beauty experts," the department said.

Speaking on the occasion, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said, "India's beauty industry is undergoing a major transformation, and collaborations like this play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship".

"We are excited to work with Estee Lauder Companies to create new opportunities for emerging beauty brands in India."

The MoU was signed by DPIIT Director Sumeet Jarangal, and Estee Lauder Companies India General Manager Rohan Vaziralli here.

