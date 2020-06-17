Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | DPIIT Releases Quality Control Norms for Butterfly Valves 

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | DPIIT Releases Quality Control Norms for Butterfly Valves 

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for butterfly valves for general purposes with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country.

According to a DPIIT notification, these valves would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise.

The order will come into force with effect from January 1, 2021.

BIS "shall be the certifying and enforcing authority for the goods," the notification said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

Butterfly valves are used to isolate or regulate flow of a fluid.

The department had earlier issued quality control norms for certain steel items and cables.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement